College in King’s Lynn pledges support to armed forces

A college in Lynn has pledged its commitment to supporting the armed forces by signing a covenant.

David Pomfret, principal of the College of West Anglia (CWA) has signed the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of the college.

The covenant is a national promise that those who serve, or have served, in the forces and their families are fairly treated.

By signing the covenant, CWA pledges its commitment to supporting educational and training requirements for serving personnel, reservists, veterans, military families or those seeking a career in the armed forces.

The college is also a registered supplier with the Career Transition Partnership (CTP) – a resettlement service for those leaving the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force or Marines.

Pictured are Commanding Officer Lt Col Matt Woodeson, left, and Mr Pomfret.

Photo: SUBMITTED.