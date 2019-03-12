College of West Anglia apprentices recognised at awards night

College apprentices were recognised for their work during an annual awards ceremony last week.

The annual College of West Anglia (CWA) Apprenticeship Awards took place last Tuesday at the King's Lynn Knights Hill Hotel.

A total of nineteen awards were handed out to apprentices at the college for a range of fields including engineering, horticulture and brickwork.

Eliza Zientalak pictured with CWA Principal David Pomfret (left) and Mark FroggattEngineering Manager of Anglian Water Alliances (right)

Awards were presented by principal David Pomfret, head of engineering at Anglian Water Alliances, Mark Froggatt and John Clarke, the parent of Kevin Clarke,who an award is named after.

The Kevin Clarke Award was won by Christopher Russell. This award was named after Mr Clarke, a former CWA electrical apprentice, was killed in a car accident in 1984.

His parents John and Janet recognise two electrical apprentices each year in his honour with Summer Harrison awarded the Electrotechnical Apprentice of the Year.

All the winners of the College of West Anglia's apprenticeship awards. Pictures: Paul Tibbs

Principal David Pomfret said: “Tonight we have recognised the outstanding achievements of the hugely talented apprentices who study at the college and work with our employer partners throughout the region.

“The annual CWA Apprenticeship Awards showcase the diverse and growing range of sectors engaged with apprenticeships.

“They also celebrate the outstanding apprentices, employers and individuals who go above and beyond to champion apprenticeships across the region.”

Kevin Clarke Memorial Award winner Christopher Russell with, from left, borough mayor Nick Daubney, Summer Harrison, John Clarke, college principal David Pomfret and mayoress Cheryl Daubney

The awards ceremony coincided with National Apprenticeship Week 2019, a nationwide annual celebration of apprenticeships.

All of the night’s winners will be whittled down to three finalists after further judging.

They will be invited to the college’s annual student awards in June to find out who will be named as CWA’s overall Apprentice of the Year.

Further winners were Eliza Zientalak, who won the Customer Service Apprentice of the Year in partnership with the borough council, and Cameron Carr, Plumbing Apprentice of the Year.

Carpentry apprentice award winner Henry Acres

Jamie Savage was awarded the Anglian Water Alliances Apprentice of the Year, while Rachel Mead won the Childcare Apprentice of the Year in partnership with Ladybirds Preschool in Walpole Cross Keys.

Management Apprentice of the Year in partnership with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Trust went to Kathryn Crofts, while Ryan Thomson was named the Horticulture Apprentice of the Year.