College of West Anglia ‘confident’ issues addressed - principal Pomfret

Senior managers at the College of West Anglia have insisted the failures highlighted in the ESFA report have been addressed.

In a statement, principal David Pomfret said it had ended its association with contractor GEMEG more than a year before the inquiry began, because of its own concerns about their performance.

He added: “At the time of the ESFA’s investigation visit to CWA in November 2017, we had already implemented changes to our processes to address most of the perceived weaknesses and recommendations mentioned in the report.

“Since then, we have further strengthened oversight of sub-contracting delivery, which includes our own staff directly overseeing enrolment of 16-18 year olds and discontinuing non-local Study Programme sub-contracted delivery.

“We have also carried out a full review of subcontracting controls and assurance systems and processes and are confident these are operating effectively for all subcontracted provision.”

The college says all of the students enrolled on the programme were from the East Midlands area and no similar programmes are currently being run.