College of West Anglia’s students focus on radicalisation and terrorism issues

The College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus (CWA) has put on a series of workshops as part of the Erasmus+ for Security (E4S) programme.

The scheme aims to develop materials to educate teachers and staff in the security and uniformed services sectors on a range of issues such as immigration and extremism.

The CWA chose to focus its sessions on radicalisation and terrorism, with talks from groups like Norfolk Police.

Members of the CWA’s E4S group are pictured above during the session. Picture: submitted