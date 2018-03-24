College of West Anglia’s team support National Apprenticeship Week

Members of the College of West Anglia’s senior management team went “back to the floor” during National Apprenticeship Week (NAW).

NAW invites apprentices and employers across the country to celebrate their successful partnerships and encourage more people to “earn while you learn” as a pathway into a great career.

Principal David Pomfret has been working alongside Liam Cawston, a level five operations departmental manager apprentice at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a porter.

Typical porter duties include transferring patients between wards, moving medical equipment, delivering materials to wards and collecting domestic and clinical waste.

Mr Pomfret said: “Getting back to the floor has been a very humbling experience for myself and my colleague.

“It has been an opportunity to work with some of our apprentices and see firsthand the hard work and dedication that they put in.”

Andrew Gedge, director of attainment and student experience, was paired up with carpentry apprentice Lukas Misevicius and the Lovell team in Lynn.

Pictured above, David Pomfret at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: SUBMITTED.