College of West Anglia students deliver a panto with a difference

Performing arts students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) have performed a Christmas pantomime with an alternative theme.

Set during the Second World War the show, entitled A Christmas Song, follows the story of one soldier, the survivor of a brutal gas attack. Subsequent to his tour of duty, he finds himself alone and homeless.

A kind stranger, however, befriends him and helps him relive memories through dance and music numbers.

The soldier eventually finds peace and closure by visiting the grave of his late wife.

The show was well received, with one viewer saying: “I was impressed by the students’ performance.

It was not a typical off-the-peg pantomime, and one that I later learnt was completely composed by the performers – from recitative through to choreography.

“There was no one leading star but rather a shared effort that I felt would instil more confidence in those who performed at this stage of their careers. Furthermore, I enjoyed it.”