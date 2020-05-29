Students from the College of West Anglia have been raising awareness of mental health issues as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Based on the theme of 'kindness' Students tackled some of the misconceptions and challenged some of the stigmas associated with mental health as part of a nationwide initiative run by the Mental Health Foundation.

Mental health support co-ordinator Maria Chaplin said: “It is especially important at this time that we are kind to ourselves and to others and recognise the impact this can have on our wellbeing.”