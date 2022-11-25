A college in Lynn took part in fundraising for charity Children in Need.

Students at the College of West Anglia in Lynn have made a spot-acular effort to raise money, from selfie boards to wearing spotty clothing.

Hair and beauty students offered a variety of treatments at The Salon to fundraise including a back, neck and shoulder massage, mini facials, Pudsey face paint and nail art.

Childcare students at the College of West Anglia fundraising for Children in Need, photo: Ian Burt

The Hair and beauty students raised a total of £153.

A member of staff of CWA said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all staff and students who took part to raise money for BBC Children in Need. It was great fun supporting such a great cause and to know we have raised money is a fantastic feeling.”

Combined with the Wisbech campus, a total of over £250 was donated.