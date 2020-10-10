Community-minded students will once again be taking part in a campaign to raise money to support local foodbanks in the run up to Christmas.

The College of West Anglia (CWA) has relaunched its foodbank initiative following a successful summer campaign in which the college teamed up with London South East Colleges’ throughout lockdown to raise more than £40,000 in total.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to have significant social and economic impact on so many people, foodbanks across the country are reporting a huge rise in demand.

Health and Social Care students donated over 390 items to a local Foodbank for Christmas back in 2019. Picture: College of West Anglia

Funds raised will be donated to three local food banks, run by The Trussell Trust, across Lynn, Wisbech and Cambridge.

CWA head David Pomfret, said:“We are committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our local communities during the current crisis and are joining with Further Education colleges across the country in the #FestiveFEFoodbankFriday initiative.

“We are living in extraordinary and difficult times and never before has it been more important to help one another. Good can come out of every crisis and that is certainly what we are seeing here as we come together to support our local communities in need.”