A new Green Skills Centre has been officially launched at Lynn’s College of West Anglia (CWA) in a bid to “upskill” the workforce.

The centre was opened by James Wild, North West Norfolk MP, last Friday and staff were able to drop in and learn about the opportunities the building will bring.

CWA will use it as part of the Green Skills and Sustainability course and also as a resource to help improve the college.

James Wild MP, left, and Alex Meads, Green Skills manager

Opening the Green Skills Centre, Mr Wild unveiled a sustainably-made plaque which was covered by a curtain made of recycled material.

This was made by a Level 3 Fashion student Matthew Cramphorn, who created his piece based on his interpretation of sustainability.

Alex Meads, Green Skills manager, said: “The Green Skills building is incredibly important for upskilling the workforce.

Visitors at the Skills Centre

“We need to prepare the current workforce and the next generation to use renewable energy and green technology.”

“The college needs to be a leader in sustainability and this new building allows us to be that,” Alex added.

Principal David Promfret said: “This is an exciting moment for CWA. As we head towards our 2030 global sustainability commitments, the need is obvious.

“This centre will help us to upskill the workforce and help meet the 95,000 new jobs in Norfolk alone.”

The Green Skills Centre at CWA

Mr Wild said that he was delighted to open the new centre.

“This centre represents a significant investment in our region’s future, equipping local people with the skills needed for the green economy and laying the foundations for long-term growth and sustainability,” he added.

(Left to right) James Wild, West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland, Principal David Pomfret and Green Skills manager Alex Meads

West Norfolk mayor Cllr Paul Bland, left, and Kerry Heathcote, vice principal Curriculum and Quality at CWA, right, with a Duracell bunny

Reporting by Cara Fiore