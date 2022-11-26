Staff and students from a college in Lynn took part in a 5k run to raise money for Cancer Research.

400 staff and students from the College of West Anglia walked or ran around Alive's Lynnsports running track 12 times.

It was for Race for Life and each participant received a medal for taking part.

Staff and students running the Race for Life at Alive's Lynnsport, photo: Paul Tibbs

CWA staff and students managed to raise more than £1070 for Cancer Research UK.

Event organiser, Scott Leadley, Head of Faculty for Business, Humanities, Science & Computing said: "We are delighted with the success of the Race for Life event.

"Both students and staff from across all campuses have come together to participate and help to fight cancer.

Staff and students running the Race for Life at Alive's Lynnsport, photo: Paul Tibbs

"It was great to bring the college together to support a good cause and fight cancer."