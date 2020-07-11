King's Lynn college students clock up the miles for NHS charities
Published: 08:00, 11 July 2020
College of West Anglia (CWA) students have been putting on their running shoes to raise money for NHS Charities Together.
Bridge to Sport students clocked up more 240 miles over a period of 20 days, running one mile for every 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the UK.
In total, five students took part in the 20-day challenge and, so far, oungsters have raised £374 for the cause.
