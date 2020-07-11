College of West Anglia (CWA) students have been putting on their running shoes to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

Bridge to Sport students clocked up more 240 miles over a period of 20 days, running one mile for every 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the UK.

In total, five students took part in the 20-day challenge and, so far, oungsters have raised £374 for the cause.