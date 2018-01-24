College students Show Off talents at King’s Lynn exhibition

Have your say

College of West Anglia students have been displaying their creative talents at an exhibition in Lynn this week.

Scores of pieces created by students on art and design or media programmes are currently on show in the Show Offs display at the Greyfriars Art Space.

A preview session was held yesterday afternoon before the display opened to the public today.

And, in case you haven’t been to take a look yet, there’s still time to do so before the show closes on Saturday.

The exhibition features work in mediums ranging from ceramics and painting to graphic design and filmmaking.

Visual arts teaching support officer Anthony Ankers said: “We were delighted to be able to invite the public to attend this year’s visual arts exhibition.

“It has been an exciting opportunity for the art & design and media students to show off their work in a professional gallery environment.”

The exhibition is open until Saturday, from 10am to 3pm each day. Admission is free.