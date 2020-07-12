Home   News   Article

King's Lynn college students Foundation close busy term with a virtual disco

By Greg Plummer
Published: 08:00, 12 July 2020

Foundation students from Lynn's College of West Anglia ended a busy term by hosting a virtual disco.

More than 45 staff and students attended the event, held on Zoom, and there was also a dance competition, which was judged by lecturer Phil Thompson and foundation administrator Ellen Gooding.

The competition was won by Shannon Star, who’ll receive a trophy via post in due course.

