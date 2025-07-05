Art and design students at the College of West Anglia (CWA) showcased their creativity, passion, and skill at a striking public exhibition titled Changes.

Held at the Lynn campus, the annual end-of-year show featured work by level 2 and level 3 ual art and design students, offering visitors a glimpse into the next generation of artists.

The exhibition included an impressive range of disciplines, from fine art and illustration to textiles, digital design, photography, and sculpture and highlighted the breadth and depth of the students’ creative development.

The Lynn CWA art and design department. Pictured above, from left, is: Ewan Paton, Garry Hobbs, Mark Mann, Ant Ankers, Lydia Davis, Paul Gibson, Paul Ebbens, Sian Thomas, Michelle James, Sophie Sheffield, and Clyde Dunn.

Bold installations stood alongside deeply personal projects in a gallery-style space transformed by the students.

Families, staff, and members of the community were invited to explore both the finished pieces and the creative processes behind them.

Ella Wilkinson, a level 3 art and design student, exhibited World of Colour, a project rooted in her personal experiences with mental health.

Ella Wilkinson with her 'World of Colour' exhibition entries

“It’s about experiencing a brighter, more hopeful world while still being aware of the darker aspects of life,” she said.

“The final project was my favourite part of the course—it gave me the freedom to explore without restrictions.

"My advice to new students? Find a good group of friends, it makes all the difference.”

The exhibition is not just a showcase, but a vital part of the students’ final assessment.

It gives them valuable experience in presenting work to the public, mirroring the professional expectations of the creative industries.

Photography course director Ewan Paton praised the students’ dedication, saying: “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and organisation that went into this. It’s our strongest show yet.

Art and design students at the College of West Anglia showcase their creativity

"Many of our learners face personal struggles, but with the support at CWA, they’ve come on leaps and bounds to produce professional-quality work.”

Creative arts programme manager Paul Gibson added: “The end-of-year show is always a highlight. This year’s Changes exhibition is a celebration of our students’ effort, growth, and diverse talents.

"I’m grateful to our staff for their dedication in making this show such a success.”

The exhibition reflects both the students’ creative journeys and the strong support that underpins CWA’s Art and Design programme.