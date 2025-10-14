An annual event brought together employers, universities and training providers to inspire the next generation of students.

Held at Lynn’s College of West Anglia sports campus, the Operation Inspire event welcomed a wide range of organisations, including representatives from the Armed Forces and emergency services, giving learners the chance to explore career opportunities and engage directly with industry professionals.

Students from the college had the chance to talk to employers and universities about future opportunities, ask questions, and discover different pathways into careers.

Principal and CEO, David Pomfret, vice principal and deputy CEO, Kerry Heathcote, and assistant principal of student services, Paul O'Shea

The event was officially opened by Paul O’Shea, assistant principal of student services, who emphasised the importance of creating opportunities for students to explore first-hand the wide array of careers available to them.

He said: “Operation Inspire is one of the biggest career events in the college calendar every year and is made possible by the generosity of our external partners, who give their time and support to provide opportunities for learners to broaden their knowledge about career options and raise their aspirations for the future.”

Work placement and careers coordinator Becky Davis said: “This year is CWA’s fifth annual 'Operation Inspire' careers event for Sport and Public Protective Services students.

The students were able to talk to employers and universities

“We started this event following the impact of Covid, as a way of ensuring our students had the opportunity to engage with employers in a way that inspired them to work hard at College and to aim high in their career aspirations.

“Operation Inspire allows our students the opportunity to learn about different companies, industries, and types of jobs available to them.

“This leads to more informed decisions about their future career goals and educational pathways, whilst also giving them the chance to set up work experience for their course.”

Students were given an insight into future careers

Amy Stanton, positive action recruitment advisor for Norfolk Police, added: “My colleagues and I are grateful to be part of such a large enrichment day that provides an opportunity to students to speak to employers and learn more about the pathways open to them.

“Days like this show how powerful learning and collaboration with the college can be.”

Chief Petty Officer Daniel Moore, from the Royal Navy, said: “Today was a great opportunity to talk to students. We are actively recruiting in the Lynn area and look forward to seeing students further in their work careers.”