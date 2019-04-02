College students wash cars all day in aid of epilepsy charity

Students from the College of West Anglia took part in a charity car wash last week in aid of an epilepsy charity.

The pupils raised £60 for Young Epilepsy, supporting young people with the condition, after washing cares throughout the day.

Those from the level one mechanics course got stuck in before being presented with a certificate by assistant principal of the college, Andrew Gedge.

Event organiser Lexy Compton-Merrit said: “I have epilepsy myself, so I know how it is to live with this condition daily, which is why I organised this car wash.

"Even if we had only raised enough to help support one person I would have been satisfied. To raise this amount is fantastic".

Mr Gedge added: "It's great to see our students come together and work hard all afternoon for a great cause.

"Hopefully this will inspire staff and students to organise more wonderful charity fundraising events like this in the future".

The students were taking part in the wash as part of Purple Day, an international grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy.