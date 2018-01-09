College success celebrated at presentation evening

The success of hundreds of students at the College of West Anglia has been recognised during a celebration evening held in the social hub of the Lynn campus.

Presentations were made to students who achieved Norfolk Scholar status and iCWA Excel awards during the 2016-17 academic year.

A total of 235 college students achieved the scholar status for outstanding performance in A level or level three vocational courses.

The Excel award highlights high performance in GCSEs or level two vocational qualifications.

The evening also included a motivational speech from Jermaine Jackman, a former winner of The Voice who is now an ambassador for the National Citizen Service programme, which the college is heaviliy involved with.

Andrew Gedge, the college’s director of attainment and student experience, said: “We held the evening to recognise the fantastic academic efforts of our 2016/17 students.

“Their achievements are a positive reflection on teaching within college, and show that CWA has not only students who excel practically within apprenticeships, but also has students who achieve some of the highest grades possible within GCSE, A-level and vocational programmes.”