The principal of a town college has said it is “carefully considering” taking on teaching a new set of occupational qualifications.

Last week, the Government introduced the new post-16 qualification V-Levels, aimed at “getting Britain working”.

It is part of Labour’s plans to deliver “high-quality pathways for all young people”.

The College of West Anglia, which has a campus in Lynn, has said that it will “carefully consider” the proposals before deciding to take them on.

Alongside the White Paper, the government has launched a consultation on its plans for the introduction of new V Levels alongside T Levels and A Levels.

It would be a new stepping stone Level 1 qualification in both maths and English for those achieving less than a grade 3 at age 16 in their GCSEs, as well as “sweeping reforms” to Level 2 courses.

V Levels will represent a vocational alternative to existing academic and technical routes.

The college says they expect there to be an option for students to “mix and match” V and A Levels.

The first of 19 new V Levels is expected to be introduced in 2027, with the full roll-out taking four years.

College of West Anglia principal and chief executive, David Pomfret, welcomed the White Paper.

He said: “It is evident that skills are at the heart of the defining mission of this Government, growth.

“The White Paper makes a powerful statement about the important role that colleges play as anchor institutions – transforming lives, supporting employers and driving social and economic prosperity.

“We will, therefore, carefully consider the new V Level proposals and respond to consultation before adoption.

“It is clear that there is much complexity in the current national qualifications system, and the proposed vocational, academic and technical level qualifications should create simplification, whilst offering choice, flexibility and clear progression pathways to further learning and employment.

“However, we are concerned that some existing applied general qualifications look set to be removed before V Levels have been introduced, potentially restricting student choice and creating barriers to opportunity.”