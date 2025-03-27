The College of West Anglia’s university centre in Lynn is set to welcome leading educators, researchers and policy makers from across the UK.

The site will play host to the Learning and Skills Research Network (LSRN) National Conference next Friday.

This highly anticipated event will explore how cutting-edge research is shaping the future of further and higher education.

Dr Joyce I-Hui Chen, quality enhancement manager, and Kerry Heathcote, deputy CEO and vice principal, promoting next week's conference

A key fixture in the education sector’s calendar, the event will provide a platform for professionals to discuss the latest research, innovative teaching strategies, and policy developments.

With a packed programme including keynote speeches, interactive seminars, a digital research exhibition, and networking opportunities, the event aims to bridge the gap between research and practice.

Delegates will engage in evidence-based discussions, discover new approaches to teaching and learning, and explore how research can directly influence policy development.

In addition to the main event, an extended programme next Saturday will allow delegates to deepen their engagement.

This includes a writing retreat for academics and practitioners looking to develop their research, a networking lunch at Marriott’s Warehouse restaurant in Lynn, and a guided heritage and cultural tour celebrating the town’s history.

The conference also highlights a strong commitment to social responsibility.

Lunch will be provided by Feed Fenland, an initiative tackling food poverty, showcasing the role education can play in driving positive social change.

The event is supported by the Lynn town Guides, Marriott’s Warehouse, and BESPAK, whose sponsorship helps bring together professionals dedicated to shaping the future of education.

For further details and to secure a place, visit the event website: https://cwa.ac.uk/store/events/product/lsrn-national-conference-2025-friday-4th-april-2025