A collision between a HGV and a vehicle on Hardwick road in King's Lynn
Published: 13:48, 01 March 2023
| Updated: 13:50, 01 March 2023
Police were called to reports of a crash involving a HGV on a busy town road.
Norfolk offices were called to the collision involving a HGV and another vehicle on Hardwick Road in Lynn.
Police were called on Monday at 2.41pm.
They say that damage was caused to the vehicles with no injuries to believe to have occurred.
The road was not blocked, according to the CAD.