A collision between a HGV and a vehicle on Hardwick road in King's Lynn

By Molly Nicholas
-
Published: 13:48, 01 March 2023
 | Updated: 13:50, 01 March 2023

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a HGV on a busy town road.

Norfolk offices were called to the collision involving a HGV and another vehicle on Hardwick Road in Lynn.

Police were called on Monday at 2.41pm.

A police accident
They say that damage was caused to the vehicles with no injuries to believe to have occurred.

The road was not blocked, according to the CAD.

