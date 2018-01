Delays were reported on the A47 flyover in Lynn this morning after a collision between a lorry and a car.

Police say they were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway at about 8.20am.

A spokeswoman said no injuries were reported.

The road was blocked but was reopened by 9am.

There was also disruption to trains this morning, with the 7.14am service from King’s Cross to King’s Lynn, which was due to arrive at 8.52am, reportedly arriving 20 minutes late due to “congestion”.