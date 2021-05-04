Collision partially blocks busy King's Lynn road

A crash has partially blocked one of the main routes into the centre of Lynn this evening.

Traffic is said to be "very slow" on Gaywood Road following an incident between the Loke Road traffic lights and where the route joins the town centre one-way system.

The incident is thought to have happened near the Highgate junction and was reported at around 6pm. One eyewitness said three vehicles were involved.

Road Traffic incident at Highgate King's Lynn Police at the scene.. (46841307)

Police are said to be at the scene, according to AA Roadwatch.