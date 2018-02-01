Colourful events in West Norfolk to celebrate Year of the Dog

One of the most colourful events on the Chinese calendar is currently being celebrated across West Norfolk.

Vancouver Quarter and Gaywood Primary School staged Chinese New Year celebrations last weekend to welcome in the Year of the Dog.

Chinese New Year celebration at Gaywood Primary School

Kwai Li, who organised the celebration at Gaywood Primary School, said there was firecrackers, lion dancing, Kung Fu displays and the God of Wealth offering red packets, among other things.

He said: “The God of Wealth offers children red packets of money and gives them good fortune and well wishes. There was also a raffle and £441 was raised at it to go towards our Mandarin classes. Anyone is welcome at our Mandarin classes.

“We want to keep Chinese traditions going. We were joined by members of the Chinese community as well as other members of our community and borough mayor Carol Bower and her consort.

“We had around 150 to 180 people join us and everybody said they had a fabulous time. The children all seemed to have enjoyed themselves.”

Mr Li has expressed his thanks to everybody who attended their Chinese New Year celebration.

Vancouver Quarter also staged a Chinese New Year celebration, but this time invited children to make spinning dragons, Year of the Dog stained-glass pictures and Chinese dragon puppets.

Vancouver Quarter centre manager, Abbie Panks said: “Following the huge success of our Saturday Clubs last year, it was great to see so many families come into the town centre to enjoy this free workshop.

“There will be lots of other free workshops for families to attend every month and we’re also planning a special workshop collaboration this year with True’s Yard Museum and Festival Too.

“We’re very excited that the Mini Beast bug trail will return for another year as will the Mods and Rockers spectacular and the hugely popular Fairy tales and Legends in the summer.”