Compete against friends and family in our weekly online quiz - the Saturday Social.

There are 13 questions in total - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page for the answers.

1. TRUE OR FALSE? The speed of a computer mouse is measured in ‘Mickeys’?

2. WHO AM I? Pictured above are the stars of this year’s hit film, the Thursday Murder Club, but how many can you name?

3. ODD ONE OUT: Which one of these dates is the odd one out - and why?

February 14, March 1, March 17, April 23, June 21, November 30

4. REMEMBER WHEN? The following events all occurred in a year in living memory. Do you know the year?

▶ US special forces shot dead the world's most wanted man, Osama bin Laden.

▶ Justin Bieber won International Breakthrough Act at the Brits.

▶ Rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips.

▶ Presenters Richard Keys and Andy Gray controversially lost their jobs at Sky.

5. WHAT'S COOKING: What kind of meat is traditionally used in a wiener schnitzel?

6. QUESTION OF SPORT: Dump, ace, kill and hitter are terms used in which team sport?

7. POPTEASER: What song did famed opera singer Luciano Pavarotti have a huge global hit with in the 1990s? It even reached No.2 in the UK charts.

8. WORDWISE: Below are three colours, written in French. How many do you know?

▶ Gris

▶ Jaune

▶ Noir

9. WHO... is the Mayor of Greater Manchester?

10. WHAT… is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea?

11. IN... what London borough is London City Airport?

12. WHEN… did PM Boris Johnson announce in parliament that he was lifting all remaining Covid restrictions in England for good?

13. WHERE AM I? Situated on an island in one of the world’s most famous cities, do you know this iconic landmark?

ANSWERS: 1 True; 2 From left, Celia Imrie, Ben Kinsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan; 3 They are all saint’s days - St Valentine (February 14), St David (March 1). St Patrick (March 17), St George (April 23) and St Andrew (November 30) apart from June 21 which is the shortest day of the year; 4 2011; 5 Veal; 6 Volleyball; 7 Nessun Dorma; 8 Grey, yellow and black; 9 Andy Burnham; 10 Sicily; 11 Newham; 12 February 2022; 13 Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.