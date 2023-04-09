A traditional street party to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles is planned in Windsor Road, Lynn.

On Sunday, May 7 the Windsor Road Street Party committee are pulling out all the stops for the fourth big event they have organised.

This will be the icing on the cake since their party some 20 years ago when they marked the golden jubilee and in more recent times the diamond and platinum jubilees in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Residents of Lynn's Windsor Road held a street party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee last year

Joanne Russell, chair of the committee, said: “It started by a chance remark by myself, in the pub, saying that we hadn’t heard of anyone organising anything and how important I thought it was for the children and community to celebrate the jubilee.

“A chap overheard and gave me his wife’s number saying she agreed and would want to help.

“A few days later we met up and the first street party was being organised.

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge at the street party last year

“It was an amazing success with 400 people coming along.

“This was followed by the Diamond Jubilee celebrations and the Platinum Jubilee last year with a thousand people coming along. Actually, I think we were one of the few events that went ahead last year, despite the rain with lots of gazebos going up at the last minute.”

The street party is held in Windsor Road and toilet facilities are provided at the Live and Let Live pub where landlady Rozi Woods has served for a number of years.

Joanne said: “This year we are so excited to be celebrating the Coronation and all the community getting together again.

A previous Windsor Road street party raised funds for Tapping House

“What an honour to witness this historical event.”

The event will be free, starting at 12.30pm until 5pm followed by evening events at the Live and Let Live.