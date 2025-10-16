Home   News   Article

Come along to Lynn News and Your Local Paper’s Macmillan coffee morning

By Kris Johnston
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:12, 16 October 2025

The Lynn News and Your Local Paper are hosting a Macmillan coffee morning this Friday!

Come along to our office on the Tuesday Market place between 10am-1pm to enjoy a hot drink, cakes and homemade goodies, and a good chat!

Our acting head of news Kris Johnston has even tried his hand at whipping up some cookies, although he did have a helping hand from reporter Alice Hobbs - try them if you dare!

Last year's Lynn News and Your Local Paper Macmillan coffee morning
Any donations you can make towards Macmillan will be very much appreciated!

