Comic Relief cash boosts fight against loneliness in Snettisham

An advice session has been held in a West Norfolk village in an effort to combat loneliness following the receipt of a Comic Relief grant.

Organisers of the Snettisham Pensioners Annual Meal (SPAM) received a £1,000 donation from the charity last October to help fund three community initiatives in the village.

One of them was an advice service which aims to help elderly people live safe and independent lives.

And a drop-in session was held at the village’s Memorial Hall on Friday as part of the programme.

Organisations including Living Independently in Later Years (LILY), Care and Repair, West Norfolk Befriending and CAM were amongst the groups that joined event organisers Eric Langford and Dee Burak at the session.

Christine Bussey, of Care and Repair, said the event had been very busy, with many visitors expressing an interest in radiator foils, which can be applied to the walls behind radiators in order to reduce heat loss.

She said: “The majority of people who apply can have funding for these foils that are very effective and save on heating costs and we can help people get the funding too.

“There’s also been a lot of interest in our three rings plugs from people with ageing relatives who they want to know they are OK.

“It works with messages to the family’s smartphones when something like a kettle is switched on in the morning and even more important if no activity is detected an alert is sent.”

Anne Woodhead, who was among the residents attending the session, said: “This was an excellent event, plenty of information and a good cup of coffee.”

Money from the Comic Relief grant is also being used to support the pensioners’ meal and regular coffee mornings with transport provided by the village’s community bus.