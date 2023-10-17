A small piece of history has been returned to Hunstanton after a commemorative plate was handed into a charity shop.

An inscription on the plate, which was given to the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House shop in Lynn, showed it had originally been presented to a Miss Beeton – the organist at the Union Chapel in Hunstanton – on the occasion of her wedding in June 1899.

Staff at the Lynn shop contacted Union Church secretary Dawn Davies and the plate has now been transferred to the Hunstanton shop to be displayed there.

Dawn Davies hands over the charity plate

