Committed clean-up group presented with equipment by West Norfolk council

Volunteers in Castle Rising have been given new litter picking equipment following the allocation of government cash to West Norfolk Council.

The new equipment was presented to volunteers last Friday by borough council leader Brian Long and deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds.

Among the equipment handed over to parish councillor and litter pick organiser Jon Taylor were high-vis vests, scoops, and bags for the clear-ups.

Mr Taylor said: “We arrange around four litter picks here each year and up to 15 people help out. It’s sad that people dispose of their rubbish in this way.

“We all spread out, clear as much as we can and work our way back into the centre of Castle Rising, meeting at the Reading Rooms after 45 minutes.”

Volunteer litter pickers from Castle Rising receive own set of litter picking equipment thanks to borough council grant. Councillors Brian Long and Elizabeth Nockolds are pictured handing over the new equipment to Jon Taylor, litter picking organiser and parish councillor (12234840)

People are being encouraged to get involved following the award of £26,636 from the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Mr Long said:”The grant has been used to expand community clear up equipment. This has allowed us to encourage people to reduce litter and waste around West Norfolk.”

He said the council has also purchased two new chewing gum removal devices, which will be supplied for Downham and Hunstanton in addition to the one already used in Lynn.

New flagged wheelie bins will be used during cleaning events, while Mr Long has also said more dog waste bins will be put up around the borough.

Mrs Nockolds said: “I’m delighted to be handing over one of these kits to the volunteers here at Castle Rising who are keeping this picturesque area looking tidy and beautiful.

“The council has purchased enough equipment for 15 volunteer litter teams and plan to issue 11 of these kits to voluntary groups, parishes who regularly undertake community clean-up events.”

Further presentations are planned in the coming days.