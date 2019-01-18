Committee agrees to reduce speed limit on A149 in West Norfolk

A speed reduction has been agreed for the A149, which links Lynn to Hunstanton, at a Norfolk County Council committee meeting today (Friday, January 18).

The committee agreed to reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 50mph on two sections of the road, and plans to install road safety cameras have also been approved.

It comes after a two-vehicle collision near to Sandringham yesterday afternoon, when the Landrover the Duke of Edinburgh was driving collided with a Kia carrying two adults and a nine-month-old baby boy at about 3pm.

The A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton.

Prince Philip and the baby were uninjured, while the 28-year-old female driver of the Kia suffered cuts to her knee and the 45-year-old female passenger sustained a broken wrist.

Both were taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and were discharged last night.

The proposals for the A149 were already due to be discussed by Norfolk County Council's Environment, Development and Transport Committee before Philip's crash.

Chairman Martin Wilby said: “I am extremely sympathetic to everyone who was involved in yesterday’s incident and wish everyone a speedy recovery.

"But it is not our place to speculate on the cause of last night’s incident.

“We have been looking closely into the safety of the A149 for some time.

"A detailed report was submitted to Environment, Development and Transport Committee by Norfolk County Council officers last week along with a recommendation to approve, at today’s meeting, the implementation of a 50mph speed limit and to install road safety cameras.

“Based on the report and our dedication to the safety of the people in Norfolk, the committee has agreed to reduce the speed limit of the A149 to 50mph on two sections of the road and approved the Norfolk Camera Safety Partnership scheme to install road safety cameras along the road.

“I am also aware of local concerns about some of the junctions along the A149. In light of this, we have agreed that further work must be added to the Norfolk County Council’s Highways forward plan to investigate whether additional road safety measures need to be implemented.

“All the approved and future work will be carried out within the usual timescales.”

Following the collision yesterday, police said investigations are continuing today and added "any appropriate action taken".

They said both drivers were breath-tested and provided negative readings.

Following this news, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner has said he often feels as though he is taking his life in his hands when using the A149.

Lorne Green, who lives in Snettisham, uses the A149 on his daily commute and said he has seen it grow more and more congested over the years.

He said: “I know the road extremely well having been travelling on it for 40 years on and off and I have seen a tremendous build up of traffic on it.

“Year on year we have noticed it become more and more congested and accidents do happen.”

The Duke’s collision occurred at the Babingley crossroads of the same road, close to the Sandringham Estate.

Mr Green said he found another junction, around a 10-minute drive from the crash site, particularly difficult to manoeuvre – where Station Road and Beach Road meet the A149.

He said: “I really feel that I am taking my life into my hands whenever I have to cross the road at that junction.”

The police and crime commissioner added that Prince Philip’s crash was being treated by the constabulary the same as any other, while sending his well wishes to the Duke.

He said: “The Royal Family is held in very high esteem, particularly in Norfolk as they are our neighbours.

“We are all very relieved that it appears the Duke of Edinburgh and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle have seemingly escaped without serious injury.”