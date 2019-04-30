Committee approves details for major homes application in King's Lynn

Members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee approved detailed proposals for a site of 94 homes in South Lynn at its meeting yesterday.

Following a visit to the site, which forms part of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) and will be accessed from Morston Drift and Sandpiper Way, the committee met to discuss the major development plans.

The committee heard that the site, which covers an area of approximately 2.5 hectares, had previously been cleared for development under outline permissions dating back to 2002, and already had reserved matters approval for 126 residential units.

The application, which is for a reduced number of units and a greater ratio of allocated parking spaces, is made up of a mixture of two and three-bedroom modular dwellings.

Dale Gagen, speaking on behalf of applicant West Norfolk Council, said the plans would turn a “derelict muck site into a vibrant part of South Lynn”.

He added that this project was the “largest modular housing scheme in the country”.

Committee member Geoffrey Wareham said he was “pleased” as he felt the application was the first time that the “pepper-potting requirement” of affordable housing had been met.

Andrew Morrison raised concerns about social facilities on the new development, but planning officials said a school, a shop and a community centre are all in walking distance of the site.

Terry Parish asked if they could take the scheme “further” by adding solar panels. Chairwoman Vivienne Spikings said she agreed with the principle but said it was a “conundrum” as “everything has a cost”.

The committee approved the reserved matters application.