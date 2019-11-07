Committee defers decision on plans for homes on section of King's Lynn car park

Plans to build new homes on part of a Lynn car park have been deferred by West Norfolk Council.

On Monday, the authority’s planning committee were told of the proposals to construct seven new homes on the car park at Centre Point in Fairstead.

But following discussion, the committee voted to defer the plans to a future meeting so more information could be gathered.

Fairstead Community Centre is one of the facilities that is served by the car park at Centre Point.

The meeting heard from councillor Gary Howman, who represents Fairstead.

He said the car park currently serves a number of facilities in the area, including a GP surgery, schools, a community centre and shops.

“This car park will become overloaded,” Mr Howman added.

Patients who use Fairstead Surgery can also currently park at Centre Point.

A survey of the car park, in a report to the committee, concluded that, apart from 3pm on weekdays, the second busiest hour was midday when occupancy was 58.5 per cent.

Mr Howman said he had seen the car park full on a number of occasions, and there were other sites in Fairstead which would be “far more suitable” for development.

“Where are all the vehicles going to go when children are going to school, patients are going to the surgery and people are using the community centre,” he added.

“Is the construction of seven houses worth the disruption it will cause to hundreds of residents?”

Margaret Wilkinson, who also represents Fairstead, said the car park is a “vital amenity”.

Charles Joyce raised questions regarding the ownership of adjacent land, about how many car parking spaces would be left after development and whether there would be enough space for vehicles to turn.

Assistant director at West Norfolk Council Stuart Ashworth said: “I think there’s too many questions here that need to be answered.”

The committee voted to defer the plans.