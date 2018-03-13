Commonwealth Day marked with flag-raising in King’s Lynn

More than 2.4 billion people were united across the globe yesterday as Commonwealth Day was marked with the annual raising of the flag at the borough council offices in Lynn.

West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower spoke of the importance of uniting the 53 nations that make up the Commonwealth “to work towards a future of peace and prosperity.”

Commonwealth Flag

The theme for this year’s celebrations is Towards a Common Future, and the mayor wished government heads well in their endeavours.

Joined by borough council leader Brian Long for the ceremonial flag raising, the group chuckled at the lack of wind failing to show off the flag.