The Commonwealth Games baton is due to pass through Lynn on Saturday morning.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is scheduled to make a stop at Lynnsport at 8am.

A spokesperson told the Lynn News: "The baton will relay around Alive Lynnsport Leisure Centre’s athletics track, where different local sports groups will be gathered."

The Queen's Baton (57792467)

No further details were available.

The baton is due to pass through Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead on Friday, followed by Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, Cambridge on Saturday.

The relay began on October 7 last year, with Her Majesty The Queen placing a message to the Commonwealth into the baton. It's now on on the final part of a 294-day long journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

Organisers said: "This collective journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration, as it connects communities, embraces unique cultures and shares inspirational stories."

The Games begin on Thursday, July 28