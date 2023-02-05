A charity run by volunteers that provides a critical service transporting blood has been donated funds by a community group.

The King's Lynn and District Provincial Grand Lodge (RAOB) presented a cheque to the Norfolk Blood Bikes.

It costs approximately £4,000 per month to maintain the charity's aims of delivering not only blood but breast milk at no cost to the NHS.

Cheque presentation to Norfolk Blood Bikes from the Kings Lynn District and Provincial Grand Lodge for £3,330.40

The cheque for £3,300 was presented at Swaffham Conservative Club by Walter Rogers, chief officer and secretary at RAOB and he said: "It was my privilege to select a deserving charity to raise money for.

"I selected the Norfolk Blood Bikes as a worthy charity and not many people have heard of them.

"Donations received towards this came from the Saracen Martial Arts Tae Kwon Do club and a local boutique, Ruffles, in Swaffham and I had six registered collection tins placed in clubs."

Mr Rogers' two grandsons helped present the cheque to the charity.

Jim Duncan, chairman of Norfolk Blood Bikes said: "The charity survives solely on charitable donations such as bucket shakes and street collections.

"People like Walter making a decision to choose us as their charity of the year is an amazing gesture.

"Our running costs increase depending on the cost of fuel and none of our members are paid.

"As charities go our profile might not be the highest and a lot of the amazing work the guys do goes unseen."