Community Cafe in Hunstanton celebrates first birthday

The Community Cafe in Hunstanton’s Union Church marked its first anniversary on Wednesday, inviting along the mayor and mayoress to join the celebrations.

Cllr Adrian Winnington and his wife Catherine have been regular attenders since the cafe opened last year.

He said: “The café is so welcoming and friendly, no-one sits on their own and it gives me another opportunity to talk about things with residents and visitors.”

Pictured centre mayor Adrian Winnington and mayoress Catherine Winnington with volunteers.