Venue prices in Fairstead and South Lynn have been slashed in half for residents living nearby.

West Norfolk Council has halved the prices of both Fairstead and South Lynn community centres – meaning that instead of paying £21.80 per off-peak hour, residents can pay £10.90.

A peak hour would normally cost £29, but now costs £14.50.

South Lynn Community Centre: Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for property and corporate services, said: “Although these excellent Alive West Norfolk-run facilities are located in the heart of their communities, in Fairstead and South Lynn, little community use takes place.

“By discounting the hire charges for residents who live in Fairstead ward for the community centre there and South and West Lynn ward for the South Lynn one we can hopefully encourage more community use.”

The discounted rate applies to private hire for events like birthday parties and wedding receptions and will be applied subject to evidence of living in the ward, like a council tax or utility bill.

Fairstead Community Centre. Picture: Google Maps

Non-profit community events that directly benefit the residents living in those wards, for example, youth clubs or other social activities for residents, can also benefit from the half-price hire charge.

The reduced rate does not apply to commercial bookings or private hire bookings from people who live outside the relevant wards or to non-profit making events which do not directly benefit residents in the local wards.