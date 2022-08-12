A woman who runs a not-for-profit community shop has had her car vandalised outside her home.

Emma Brock oversees the Fairstead Community Shop at Centrepoint, a not-for-profit organisation which provides services to people in the area, such as a foodbank and items that people can buy such as school uniforms, and has

often worked without drawing a wage to aid its survival.

The shop is used as a foodbank and provides services to people in the area, including items that families can buy more cheaply such as school uniforms and was recognised with a blue plaque following its work during the pandemic.

Emma Brock oversees the Fairstead Community Shop and is disheartened by the damage to her car. (58560641)

After parking her car at the garages in Highfields where she keeps storage of items for the shop she noticed her car had been keyed.

She said: "I noticed Monday my car had been keyed on the bonnet and again on Tuesday and Wednesday on the side and the wing.

"I have reported it to the police, I don't actually know why it would have been keyed because I was parked at the back of my house.

"It's disheartening as I'm the same as everybody else and try to help people and it feels deflating.

"Sometimes I can't help it feels personal."

Staff at the shop have experienced thefts when back in April some donations that had been left at the shop front had been taken.

The charity shop relies on donations of clothes and furniture to help working families with food and household supplies.

Emma saidL "We've had some shoplifting going on and I had my car broken in to the couple of months ago.

Before lockdown Emma was working five days a week without drawing a wage to keep the survival of the community shop.

She said: "I do nothing but help people and I can't afford it.

