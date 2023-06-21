A community choir has held a summer concert with a raffle and refreshments in aid of Lynn Night Shelter.

Lynn Community Choir’s concert, held on Saturday, filled St Nicholas Chapel with music from “popular basics” to “summertime show stoppers”, with officials from the night shelter saying one of the evening’s highlights was Bob Dylan’s ‘Forever Young’.

Music director Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, pianist David Hill and the choir impressed the audience members with their music throughout the night.

Lynn Community Choir’s summer concert supported Lynn Night Shelter

King's Lynn Community Choir Summer Concert at St Nicholas Chapel King's Lynn.

The concert saw attendance of some 300 people and raised £2,200 through ticket sales, raffles, refreshments and donations.

It came after last year’s concert, held in December, also raised £1,800 for the night shelter.

Members of the choir themselves chose to support the charity, and also picked out some of the music for the event.

Musical director Charlotte Sinassi-Hill, right, and husband and pianist David Hill

Lynn Community Choir’s committee at St Nicholas Chapel

A Lynn Night Shelter spokesperson said: “We’re so grateful to the choir for choosing us as their charity to support this year. We wish them many happy concerts to come.”

They said support such as that from the concert was important, with a new guest being welcomed into the shelter during the show.

Every year the community choir holds both a summer and winter concert benefitting a different cause.

The next show will be held in December but it is not yet known who the choir will choose to support next.

Jill Buxton, one of the organisers, said: “We are forever trying to improve, anyone is welcome, all ages and abilities.”

Her husband, Trevor Buxton added: “We are in search of more basses and tenors to complete the group.”

The pair wanted to thank everyone involved, specifically chairperson Helen Large, musical secretary Christine Harvey and entertainment organiser Patricia Anderson for a successful night.

Reporting by Alice Hobbs