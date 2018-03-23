Community fridge to tackle food waste launching in Downham Market today

A community fridge is being launched in Downham today in a bid to help tackle food waste.

The fridge, based at Discover Downham and supported by West Norfolk Council, will be the borough’s first and will be open three days a week – every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Its aim is to enable residents and businesses to share surplus food for free.

Anyone can help themselves to free quality food that would otherwise have been wasted.

Among the first businesses looking to contribute to the scheme, by donating a selection of unsold goods, is Morrisons, Tesco and Greggs in Downham.

The community fridge is set to be launched at Discover Downham at 11am today.