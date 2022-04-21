Terri Reed from Downham spread Easter joy over the weekend by putting up her very own Easter Bunny to celebrate the holiday, which saw locals enjoying the glorious April sunshine.

The inflatable man-sized bunny was seen outside her home all day, much to the delight of children and passersby.

The local community hero Ms Reed has gone out of her way to help local causes over the pandemic, by accepting donations of household goods and clothes.

Terri's daughter Millie looks happy to see the Easter Bunny! (56210613)

The 38-year-old Mum, often holds sales in her front garden on Nelson Avenue and has created several Facebook groups for those who live in Downham.

Her groups include Love food hate waste and Lost and found DM, where people can post items they no longer need to help others.

Ms Reed is often known for helping causes such as the Swan Project and the local food bank, and regularly asks the community who they would like to send donations to.

In total Ms Reed has raised over £1,000 for community causes and isn’t giving up yet.

She has said: “It would be ideal to have my own space or community shop to store donations, I love helping others.”