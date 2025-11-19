A new hedgerow has been planted at a town community orchard with teams of volunteers and council staff rolling up their sleeves to make it happen.

The work took place on Tuesday at South Lynn Community Orchard.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, borough council cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “I’m grateful to the Nature Volunteer Network, the Harding’s Pits Association and our own South Lynn Public Open Space teams who have planted the hedgerow on somewhat tough ground.

“Whips have been planted and mulched. The people in South Lynn have been fantastic at coming together to create a usable green space. Men’s Shed have built raised beds for herbs and vegetables to grow, in partnership with the South Lynn community and Purfleet Pantry.

“Two of our priorities of our council’s corporate strategy are to protect our environment as well as support our communities. Thanks to Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding we can see these priorities being delivered and this new orchard will make a real difference to the South Lynn community.”

