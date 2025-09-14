A racist left a police call handler shocked by screaming shocking slurs down the phone.

There was no emergency when Lee Hewson, 38, dialled 999 on March 20, with his only intention to shout abuse down the phone.

Hewson, of Dawbar Close in Gaywood, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to sending an offensive message via public communication.

Upon answering the phone, expecting to handle an emergency, the call taker heard Hewson shouting horrendous anti-black slurs and the words “white power”.

While on the phone, Hewson also said people should “put those Jews in gas chambers” and “Adolf Hitler was right”.

Hewson, who had 21 previous offences to his name, also referred to the KKK.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said that Hewson is an alcoholic and drinks on a daily basis.

“He has been managing his anxiety with cannabis. He has been open and honest about his alcohol and drug use,” the solicitor said.

She said Hewson has been receiving help from Julian Support, a mental health service.

“They are confident there will be no such future behaviour from him,” Ms Johnson added.

Hewson’s punishment was uplifted due to it being a hate crime.

He was handed an 18-month community order, entailing 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He will also pay a £100 fine, a £114 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.