“C**ts, f*****g c**ts and s**gs” were the words a 36-year-old used to describe bank staff that he accused of stealing his money.

But IT problems were the real reasons why Daniel Castleton could not access cash at Nationwide in Lynn on April 9.

Castleton, of Hillington Square in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for three counts of using threatening language to cause alarm or distress.

Castleton swore at staff in Lynn's Nationwide store on New Conduit Street. Picture: Google Maps

He was also sentenced for having a quantity of cannabis on him on May 9.

At a previous hearing, Castleton admitted all four offences.

Prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that Castleton entered the Lynn bank as he wanted to take some cash out.

When he could not do so due to an IT issue, he began swearing at the member of staff who was trying to help him.

The branch manager came out to see if she could help, but Castleton continued to swear at both members of staff, calling them “c**ts, f*****g c**ts and s**gs”.

A man intervened in the situation and Castleton threatened him by saying that he would be waiting outside for him.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said that Castleton was “extremely remorseful” about his actions and that his life had changed significantly since he committed the offence.

The court heard that Castleton’s partner died and he has become the sole carer of their child.

“This was a ridiculous thing, he accepts it was unpleasant. He understands what he did was wrong,” Ms Muir said.

Magistrates handed Castleton a 24-month community order including the completion of a thinking skills programme.

He will also carry out a 12-month mental health treatment requirement.

Additionally, Castleton will pay court costs of £40 and a victim surcharge of £114.