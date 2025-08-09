A 29-year-old has avoided going to prison after telling a woman to kill her unborn baby.

Micael Rosa, of Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, told the victim to “kill the f*****g baby” after discovering she was pregnant.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to be sentenced for two offences.

Rosa previously admitted one count of assault by beating, as well as sending messages of an offensive or indecent manner.

The court heard that between the dates of July 1 and October 31 last year, Rosa had sent the threatening messages.

He was in a relationship with the victim at the time and had learnt that she was pregnant.

Rosa denied that the child was his and told the victim to “kill the f*****g baby” via text message and to “just f**k off”.

He also messaged the victim concerning the unborn baby, saying, “get rid of that s**t so that it can be done for both of us”.

Between those dates, Rosa poured a drink over the victim.

An all options presentence report was carried out on Rosa before he was sentenced, meaning that he was at risk of going to prison.

However, magistrates decided not to send Rosa to custody and handed him a community order with a lengthy list of requirements to follow.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith told the court that the baby has since been born, and there are questions around his paternity.

“He has been on unconditional bail since the offence and has not contacted the victim,” Ms Meredith said.

Rosa was given an 18-month community order, which entails completing 300 hours of unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity days.

He will also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.