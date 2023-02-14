Dozens of people across West Norfolk have been showing their support to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

On Sunday, Lynn Minster held a vigil so residents could gather in prayer and light a candle following the disaster, which has killed more than 35,000 people, left hundreds of buildings destroyed and survivors in need of urgent care.

During the vigil, a bell was tolled half muffled and there was also an opportunity to donate to the international relief efforts.

King's Lynn Minster team rector Canon Dr Mark Dimond with the candles during a vigil for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Meanwhile, members of the West Norfolk Islamic Association were out on the streets of Lynn over the weekend collecting on behalf of those affected.

Azam Gabbair, president of the association, said the group launched its appeal on Friday following their weekly congregational prayers.

“When a crisis or calamity happens anywhere in the world the West Norfolk Muslim community in Lynn comes together in solidarity to help,” he said.

Members of the community have been showing their support for the victims of the earthquake

People came together in prayer for the victims

“As human beings, we need to be unified.

“This is a pure humanitarian cause, apart from any ideologies or religions.

“Many people, not only members of the Muslim community, have been donating.”

Mr Gabbair said he was also “so grateful” to West Norfolk Council, who authorised the association’s application for collection permits in the town centre submitted soon after the news of the earthquake, which he said allowed the High Street collection to take place at short notice.

The vigil for the victims of the earthquakes was held at King's Lynn Minster

“Our appeal will remain open for a couple of weeks and all the funds raised in the appeal will be sent to reputable charities to distribute,” he added.

“Please keep the people of Turkey and Syria in your prayers.

“We are asking everyone to support our appeal, please donate generously as much as you can to this cause, every little bit helps.”

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge with the candles

The details to donate to the appeal are as follows: West Norfolk Islamic Association, sort code: 30-94-75, account number: 02251730, reference: Turkey/Syria Earthquake Appeal.

“We pray for all the affected who have lost their loved ones that they gain strength and patience, and that their difficulties are replaced with ease and comfort,” Mr Gabbair added.