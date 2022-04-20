Norfolk County Council's decision to stop meal vouchers for families over the Easter holiday has meant the Fairstead Community Shop in Lynn has seen demand for food parcels from its food bank rocket.

Emma Brock, who runs the store at Centrepoint, said she has seen a rise in demand due to the cost of living with food and heating bills skyrocketing.

Many families visited the foodbank waiting for universal credit at the beginning of the pandemic but working families are now in financial crisis trying to make their monthly pay check stretch until pay day.

Fairstead Community Shop. Emma Brock in middle. Alistair Wagg on left and Emma Mcginn on right. Picture: SUBMITTED (33548986)

Appearing on BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast, Ms Brock said: "We have seen huge demand and provided some 150 packed lunches and 70 Easter eggs.

"The food bank has gone through the rood with more people ringing us for food to see if we can help.

Fairstead Community Shop Fun-Day Fete. Pictured Organisers Sammy Nelson, Emma Brock, Danielle Grantham and Lynne Francis.

"Two mums told me they were going without food just so they're children can have food and one was pregnant.

"People still need hot water and are having to balance and even working families are coming to us for the food bank."

"People are struggling and Norfolk County Council haven't helped with taking away the free meal vouchers over Easter. We're on a large council estate and trying to help who we can.

"Wages need to go up and the NCC need to re-instate school vouchers next half term, it's going to be a nightmare ahead of the school holidays.

"The need to come in to the real world and talk to the families on this estate.

"Since Covid-19 we've seen our numbers just go as people think they could get Covid from second-hand clothes and the whole thing has put people off.

"People are not using cash so we are not getting the donations in the pot at the till either."

"Our gas and electric is going up as well."

The county council has defended its withdrawal of the food vouchers in the holiday in the face of fierce opposition, saying it is planning to provide more than £6 million of targeted help to families in the county.

