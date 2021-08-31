A fun day was held over the bank holiday at the Fairstead community shop, at Centrepoint in Lynn.

There were many activities for the community to enjoy held on the green near the car park.

Things to take part in included face painting, hair braiding, a raffle and tombola plus a bouncy castle.

Fairstead Communtity Shop Fun-Day Fete. Pictured Sarah Ramsbottom. Imogen Bennett. Sophie Ramsbottom. with Jason Huggett.

Hot food stalls were serving jacket potatoes, cakes, waffles, milk shakes and hot drinks.

Stalls included hair accessories and jewellery.

Emma Brock, shop owner said: " The kids had fun, we had about 200-300 people in and out all day. The funds we have raised will pay for two coaches.

Fairstead Communtity Shop Fun-Day Fete. Pictured Organisers Sammy Nelson.Emma Brock.Danielle Grantham. Lynne Francis.

"Back in August we provided free transport to parents to take children to the dinosaur park.

"Tomorrow two coaches will take more than 100 adults and children to Banham Zoo, for families who have no transport otherwise.

"After that we will be preparing for a Halloween messy day where kids can come along during half-term and carve out pumpkins and we have a competition. Then we will prepare for the Christmas fair and raffle."

Fairstead Communtity Shop Fun-Day Fete. Pictured (Four Year Old) Eva Ford.

Fairstead Communtity Shop Fun-Day Fete. Pictured Hedley Keating. Chloe Keating.

