A community shop is calling for donations to make sure everybody’s Christmas is special this year.

After a high demand last year, owner of Fairstead Community Shop Emma Brock has launched an appeal for food and children’s items to make Christmas hampers for those who are short of money.

Emma explained that she is expecting to make more boxes this year after the unexpected amount of people being nominated to receive a box - which includes Christmas treats, food bank items and items for children.

Fairstead Community Shop have launched its Christmas appeal. Picture: Google Maps

Emma said: “Last year we were only going to make a couple of hampers, but we had so many names we ended up doing 10.

“I think we will put together 10 if not more boxes. Last year we were overwhelmed with the amount of people needing it.”

Emma is also hoping to bring a Santa’s Grotto to the shop in time for the Christmas.

If you would like to make a donation to help contribute to a Christmas Hamper, pop down to the Fairstead Community shop on 5 Centrepoint while they are open from 8.30am to 3.30pm.